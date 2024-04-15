Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Cheltenham.

Police were called to a property on Welland Court at around 7pm on Sunday 14 April following reports that a man had been seriously injured.

They found an 80-year-old man inside with fatal wounds who was declared dead at the scene.

Two men aged 63 and 75, who are both from Cheltenham, are being held while enquiries continue.

A guard is in place at the scene while investigations continue.

Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team would like to hear from anyone with information or who saw what happened.