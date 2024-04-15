A boy was rescued from a clifftop on a Lyme Regis beach, prompting a warning to beachgoers.

Fire crews rescued the hopeful fossil hunter who had got stuck after climbing up a cliff on Charmouth Beach on Saturday 13 April.

A ladder was used to get the boy back to safety by fire crews, who were supported by With West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team and Lyme Regis Coastguard Rescue team.

"Please do not climb the cliffs, they are far more treacherous than they look", a Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

It comes four days after a massive cliff collapse sent thousands of tonnes of rock onto Hive Beach in Burton Bradstock, 10 miles away.