A man has been arrested after a van crashed into a police station.

Gloucestershire Police said a white van reversed at speed into Hester's Way police station, on Princess Elizabeth Way, in Cheltenham, at around 9pm on Sunday 14 April.

Police said it is believed the attack was "done intentionally using a suspected stolen vehicle."

Some damage was caused to the front of the building, meaning members of the public cannot access the police station until the doors are fixed.

Gloucestershire Police said the building remains open for police staff as normal.

A 20-year-old man, from the Cotswolds, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody.

Officers believe that footage of the attack has been circulated online, and are asking anyone who has it to come forward.

Police said the driver, described as wearing a balaclava, a dark jacket and light-coloured trousers, fled from the van on foot towards Marsland Road.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.