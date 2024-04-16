Plans have been unveiled for the redevelopment of the St Luke’s Campus at the University of Exeter.

The long-term vision has been put together after discussion with staff, students and local people. The plans are now set to go on display to get a wider view from people across the city.

The plans are aimed at boosting health-related education and research in the coming decades, creating more high-quality jobs, offering a world-class education, and generating research which will have direct impacts on patient care.

The designers said their aim was to make sure the campus is open and available as a community asset, upgrading both the appearance and utility of the site and adding economic benefit to the area.

Impression of proposed centre of campus Credit: University of Exeter

Professor Richard Smith, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor said: “We’re excited to showcase our vision for an ambitious redevelopment of our St Luke’s Campus, which will significantly enhance the city’s position as a global centre of excellence in health and wellbeing in the coming decades.

"When we first gauged public views during the earliest stages, we were told that people wanted us to retain the historic buildings and green spaces. I’m pleased to confirm that the proposal will enhance our chapel and our cloisters buildings and the green spaces at the heart of the campus. In the long term, it will create an open and inviting space that complements the surrounding areas and buildings.”

The vision sets out proposals for seven potential new buildings over the coming decades, and the area, scale, height and distribution of public open spaces within the campus, as well as which buildings, features and green spaces will be retained.

The vision will then be reviewed by Exeter City Council. If endorsed, each building and area to be developed will go through the usual planning process and include further public consultation before any construction starts.

Professor Lisa Roberts, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Exeter, said: “The future vision for our St Luke’s Campus will allow us to significantly grow our research in biomedical sciences so that we continue to make pioneering medical breakthroughs that benefit people across the world.

"It will put us in an incredible position to translate our research into new treatments and technologies, and provide medical education to train tomorrow’s future health leaders and researchers.

"The proposed vision will upgrade our beautiful and vibrant campus, leading to the creation of high-quality jobs and boosting the surrounding areas as part of Exeter’s health quarter.”

People can have their say at two engagement events on Tuesday 16 April and Thursday 25 April from 1 to 7pm at St Luke’s Campus on the first floor of Cross Keys café.