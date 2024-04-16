Two more people have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

Jillian Tolliver, aged 49 from Hartcliffe, and Kristian Hooper, aged 46 from Weston-super-Mare, have both been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

In total nine people have now been charged as part of police enquiries into the boys’ deaths.

Five people have been remanded after being charged with murder, while four have now been charged with assisting an offender following this week's developments.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were attacked by a group of people in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Saturday 27 January.

Tolliver and Hooper have been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday 18 April.

The seven remaining defendants have been remanded into custody and will next appear on Friday 26 April.