Play Brightcove video

Pupils spoke to ITV News' Ben McGrail about their special day at the showground.

Hundreds of children from across the West Country descended on the Bath and West Showground for a very special school trip.

More than 1,000 pupils from Somerset, Wiltshire, and Dorset took part in the annual Field to Food Learning Day - getting up close with livestock and learning about how what they eat gets from farm to fork.

The aim of the event was for the children to go home having had fun in Shepton Mallet and with a bit of knowledge.

Tracey Rockett, a farmer, said: "It's a great way for them to interact. So many of the children don't understand where the milk comes from.

Children learnt about farming practices and livestock Credit: ITV News

"They don't understand that it's used to make cheeses and yoghurts so it's a lovely way to educate them."

One pupil said he learnt that "cows have four stomachs" while another child said "they make the sheep wool into fleeces".

Among the pupils today was the Duchess of Edinburgh - the perfect way to mark this special day for the Royal Bath and West Showground.

Liliane Self, Royal Bath & West of England Society Credit: ITV News

Lilanie Self, Royal Bath and West of England Society, said: "It's so lovely, it's just heartwarming.

"It's such an important message to get across and it's one of our favourite days in the calendar for the whole team.

"Also alongside that, it does fit in with their curriculum which is really important to us.

"We make sure that it's a valuable day out for them. They're not missing out on classroom learning because what they're doing here will link back to what they're doing at school."