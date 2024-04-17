Infant left with serious injuries after dog attack in Cheltenham

An infant has been left with serious injuries after she was bitten by a dog inside her home in Cheltenham on Sunday 14 April.

The child, who is aged under two, is in a critical condition at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Officers and paramedics attended the incident which happened at a property in the Hatherley area of the town just before 6pm on Sunday.

The child was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated for her injuries and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children where she remains.

The pet dog, which is a large breed, has been seized by police and is at a secure kennel while investigations continue.

It has been confirmed that the dog is not a banned breed.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to get in touch with police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 337 of 14 April.