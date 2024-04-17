A man has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to Welland Court, in Cheltenham, at around 7pm on Sunday 14 April, after reports a man had been seriously injured.

Gloucestershire Police said 80-year-old Henry Mayo was found to have sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Jonathan Moore, 63, of Welland Court, is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 17 April.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The charge relates to an incident on Sunday evening when police were called to a property in Welland Court at around 7pm.

"Mr Mayo was found to have sustained fatal wounds within a property and was declared dead at the scene."