More than a thousand cannabis gummies and lollies have been seized from a property in Swindon.

The sweets were found at a property in Park North as part of a separate Wiltshire Police investigation.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. She has since been released on bail.

Inspector Winter, from the force's Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "It is scary how these just look like sweets.

"We found more than a thousand sweets ready for packaging, multiple mould trays of gummies setting in the fridge and freezer and a cardboard box of packaged sweets and lollies with over 100g of cannabis.

The sweets were found at a property in Park North. Credit: Wiltshire Police

"Cannabis edibles can be dangerous, and with bright packaging, they can be particularly appealing to children and young people.

"We take all offences involving drugs very seriously and would urge people to continue reporting information to us.”

If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call 101.

If it's an emergency, please call 999.

You can also report it online, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.