Scottish singer Lulu will head to Glastonbury for a final show after announcing her retirement from touring, festival organisers have announced.

Earlier this year, the 75-year-old announced her plans to retire when she wraps her 'Champagne for Lulu' tour later this month, following a career spanning 60 years.

But she has now been revealed as one of the acts set to perform on Glastonbury's Field of Avalon stage in June.

Other names on the bill include Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Nash, folk-punk singer Frank Turner, and Billie Marten, who is making her debut appearance at the festival.

Festival organisers said the line-up is gender-equal and showcases "the best in the world of contemporary, roots and folk music."

Lulu, Frank Turner and Kate Nash are among the artists announced for Glastonbury's Field of Avalon stage. Credit: Glastonbury

In March, organisers announced Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline this year's event.

It marks the first time in the event's history that female acts have taken two of the three headline slots.

Country pop superstar Shania Twain - known for hits including 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, 'You're Still the One' and 'That Don't Impress Me Much' - will play the coveted "legend slot" on Sunday afternoon.

Other acts set to perform on Glastonbury's main stage include US rock band LCD Soundsystem, British rapper Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 80s chart-topper singer Cyndi Lauper and British soul star Olivia Dean.

Hidden Figures star and US singer Janelle Monae, Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka, British singer-songwriter Paul Heaton, UK rock band Keane, British singer Paloma Faith and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr are also among those taking to the Pyramid Stage.