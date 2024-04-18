Play Brightcove video

Ben McGrail speaks to campaigners about the damage caused to the council building

Somerset Council's headquarters has been targeted by activists for the third time in a month over its links with an Israeli-based defence contractor.

Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for spraying Somerset County Hall red and covering it with graffiti overnight between Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 April.

It says the paint symbolises "the complicity of Palestinian bloodshed."

The action comes just days after residents disrupted a council meeting over the same matter.

The group is protesting over the council's ties with Israel's largest weapons manufacturer, Elbit.

Somerset Council is the landlord of its UK headquarters, at Bristol's Aztec West business park.

The council says it's already agreed to cancel the contract, but residents have repeatedly demanded the council immediately evict Elbit from the property.

'Evict Elbit' painted on Somerset County Hall Credit: ITV

Elbit Systems is Israel's biggest weapons manufacturer, who supply 85% of Israel's military drone fleet and land-based equipment in addition to missiles, bombs and bullets.

The council has said it will meet with Elbit Systems UK to discover what is happening at Aztec West 600 before taking any further moves to evict the company.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Palestine Action campaigner Ali, who was involved in the most recent council meeting protest but not the graffiti attack, said: "Those weapons have been used many times against the people of Gaza, so Evict Elbit immediately.

"Cut the lease. I want them to do it immediately, not wait until they sell the property."

When challenged by ITV News on Palestine Action's most recent graffiti incident, she added: "It's a bit of water soluble red paint. It's nothing compared to the bloodshed of the Gazan people."

In response to the incident, Avon and Somerset Police has said enquiries are ongoing and officers have attended the scene to gather evidence.

The force added: "This is the third incident of this nature to take place in the past month and we are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are connected.

"Following the second incident, on Thursday 4 April, four people were arrested and they remain on conditional bail.

"We continue to work closely with the council to gather evidence and information following the offences, as well as how to prevent further incidents.

"If you were in the area near the County Hall anytime between 7.30pm on Wednesday 17 April and 6am on 18 April and you saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote reference 5224098605."