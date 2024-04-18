Two men have been arrested after a man suffered serious stab wounds to his hand during a fight.

Gloucestershire Police were called to All Saints Road, in Gloucester, shortly after 12:30pm on Tuesday 16 April following a report that a group of men were fighting.

The injured man, who is in his twenties, was taken to hospital by paramedics and has since been discharged.

Police said two men, both in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody.

The force added enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.