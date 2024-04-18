Glastonbury Festival kicks off in just 10 weeks with hundreds of thousands of music fans hoping to enjoy the weekend of their lives at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

British singer Dua Lipa, country pop superstar Shania Twain, rock band Coldplay and American singer SZA are among the first major acts who have been announced for this year's event.

Other names on the bill include Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Nash, folk-punk singer Frank Turner, Scottish singer Lulu and Billie Marten, who is making her debut appearance at the festival.

Tickets for this year's festival, which will be held on 26-30 June, sold out in just a matter of minutes back in November.

Festival-goers had to pay a £75 deposit at the time of purchasing their ticket, before paying the balance during the first week of April.

Glastonbury Festival line-up announced for 2024. Credit: Glastonbury Festival

But organisers say now a "very limited" number of tickets, for which the balance was not paid, will be made available via ticket resales which will take place on 18 April at 6pm, for ticket and coach travel options, and 21 April at 9am, for general admission tickets.

Any cancelled accommodation options will be made available at 11am on Sunday 21 April.

How can I buy a resale ticket for Glastonbury 2024?

The resale will only be available on the Glastonbury website in the ticket section.

You - and everyone you are booking a ticket for - must be registered to be in with a chance of getting your hands on a resale ticket.

You can buy up to four tickets per transaction in the resale.

If you plan to book for a group, you will need all their registration numbers and registered postcodes.

Huge crowds at Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets cost £355 + £5 booking per person.

Secure delivery of General Admission tickets is charged at £9.95 postage per order (Tickets + Coach travel options e-Ticket delivery is £2.75 per order.)

The deposit scheme for 2024 is now closed. Tickets bought in the resales must be paid for in full at the time of booking.

A list of coach prices can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…