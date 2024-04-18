Historic family-run music store reveals plans for new Bristol gig venue

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News' Max Walsh explore the legacy of a historic Bristol music shop

A historic family-run music shop in Bristol has submitted plans to redevelop its site in Stokes Croft to help secure the future of the business after 120 years.

If approved the store will be demolished and rebuilt, with space for a new gig venue.

Mickleburgh Musical Instruments opened in 1903 and has remained in the same family, even surviving being destroyed in the blitz during the Second World War.

But it's owner says the business of selling instruments, sheet music and repairing pianos has been drastically affected by a change in retail habits and the surge of online sales.

Owner Michael Barnfield said: "This building is no longer really for the purpose it was built for. Retailing has changed, and that's why we want to knock it down and start again.

"So we can carry a legacy on, modernising and doing the same for musicians for the last 120 years, for another 120 years."

The plans, which will need council approval, will see the existing building demolished and replaced with a new seven storey building.

There will be a music venue in the basement, a cafe and studio spaces, as well as a newly refurbished shop which will continue to sell instruments.

Student accommodation will also be put in place on the top floor, which will help fund the project.

Michael's children, Ed and Sophie, are likely to lead this redevelopment and they say they are excited to update the business.

Sophie Garret said: "Looking back at when I was younger, I was so privileged to have access to music and I cannot imagine my life without it. That's why I want to pass it on to customers."

Ed Barnfield said: "It's 2024 and we really want to diversify the business and get involved in other things which Stokes Croft is known for.

"To be able to redevelop means we can bespoke fit exactly what we want, get people in and be part of the local music scene."