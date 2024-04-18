No parcels were damaged in a fire which ripped through an Evri warehouse in Bristol, the delivery firm has confirmed.

People living near the distribution centre on Boundary Road were advised to keep their windows and doors closed on Tuesday 16 April after the fire broke out.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen across the city as fire crews worked to control the flames.

A spokesperson from Evri said the fire was "not as bad as it looked" and said there were no injuries caused by the blaze.

"The damage was mostly superficial, and the site reopened yesterday afternoon," a spokesperson told ITV News on Thursday 18 April.

A car was destroyed by the fire which broke out in Avonmouth.

" The site handles a very small proportion of our total deliveries and we’re working hard minimise disruption to service.

"A small number of customers may see a slight delay of 24- 48 hours following re-routing on Tuesday."