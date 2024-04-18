Three people have been arrested after a cannabis farm containing tens of thousands of pounds worth of plants was discovered in Cheltenham.

Police were called at around 3.20am on 18 April to reports of an attempted break-in at a property on Stanway Road in the town.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers arrested two youths who were fleeing the area.

A number of discarded machetes were also found nearby, police say.

A man was then spotted on the roof of the property so officers cordoned off the area before arresting him after he was brought to safety by the fire service.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Inside the house, around 100 tall cannabis plants, estimated to be worth tens of thousands of pounds in total, were discovered and have been seized by police this morning."

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, attempted burglary and possession of class B drugs.

Meanwhile a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and class B drugs possession and a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs manufacture.

Each of the suspects, who are from London, remain in police custody.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to officers and has any information is asked to provide this by completing the following online form and quoting incident 31 of 18 April.