Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince has said that the club will move 'heaven and earth' to get back in to the football league after the team's relegation from League Two.

The team lost 6-0 to promotion-winning Wrexham on Saturday 13 April, it meant that a win for Colchester United on Tuesday 16 April would see them drop to the fifth tier of English football.

It also means back-to-back relegations for the club who were only promoted to League One as champions in two years ago.

Rob Edwards was at the helm that season but departed in the summer and so did a number of key players.

What followed was a managerial merry-go-round that has seen seven managers in around two years.

Forest Green were promoted to League One as champions under Rob Edwards in 2022.

This season alone has seen three permanent head coaches appointed including David Horseman and former Premier League striker Troy Deeney.

The arrival of West Country managerial legend Steve Cotterill breathed new life in to this team but he was also unable to stop the rot.

The promotion-winning manager with Bristol City and Cheltenham Town oversaw an improvement in results but it was not enough to ensure the club remained in the football league.

In a statement Dale Vince, the owner of the club said: "Obviously everyone at the club is disappointed with the outcome of this season, which last night's results have crystallised.

"Our best efforts have not been good enough, in recruitment primarily - it is not a budget issue.

Dale Vince speaking to ITV News in the summer of 2023.

"On the upside we now have in place an excellent manager and player recruitment lead in Steve Cotterill.

"We will now open new training facilities at Junction 13 in time for next season, these will be by far and away the best facilities FGR has ever had.

"As a club we will probably be in the best position we've been in for two seasons since we won League Two.

"Relegation is something nobody wants but it happens in football and of course it is not the end of the world.

"It is a litmus test against which we can be clear we've not been good enough but we can plan to recover.

"We're grateful to the fans for their loyal support through a second difficult season and pledge to move heaven and earth to get back to a better place in terms of football and league position."

The club still have two league games this season but will then turn attention towards planning for next season in the National League.