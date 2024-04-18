Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Ross Arnott has been speaking to those affected.

The Cornwall FA has expressed its concern for the welfare of football players after teams across the football pyramid were left facing a huge fixture pile-up as a result of postponements.

Clubs were severely impacted by poor weather throughout the winter and spring months, meaning a number of fixtures were called off.

It has meant an incredibly congested end to the season for many, with teams having to play matches multiple times a week.

Taunton Town and Plymouth Parkway were affected but the worst circumstances were at National League South side Truro City.

The team were forced to play their final ten league matches within a 20 day period from the start of April.

Truro City have secured their league status for next season.

They had to find a 4G pitch that met the requirements for the National League, meaning their home games were over 200 miles and a 3-hour trip away at Gloucester City.

They were also forced to play two matches within a 24 hour period.

Despite the massive trip for a home match some fans still turned out for the fixtures, with one telling ITV News that he had spent more than £350 in one week to follow the team.

Despite the fixture pile-up the club were able to get enough points to secure their league status for another season.

It doesn't take away from what has been a tough month for the club though.

"It is unprecedented in non-league football, we are not the only club going through this though," Gareth Davies of Truro City said.

"The season has to be finished by April 20 the National League have been adamant there are no extensions.

Gareth Davies says the fixture list has been 'horrific'.

"Our manager Paul Wotton said that this schedule is horrific and he is not far wrong, he has also said it will be a miracle if we can stay up and I think it would be."

The Cornwall FA also said in the statement that it would look to improve facilities across the county to ensure a similar situation is avoided.

For Truro City that is also the aim, with a new stadium being built near the town ready for next season.

It is expected to be ready for the 2024-2025 campaign and will mark the first time the team are playing in Cornwall since October 2020.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back, we keep saying football will be coming home and we are ready for it."