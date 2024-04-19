A Swindon man who raped and carried out other sexual offences on a teenage girl has been jailed for eight years.

Aaron Roberts, 33, of no fixed abode, committed the attacks in Cornwall between May and September 2020.

He was found guilty by the jury after a two-day trial in December 2023.

The court heard that in May 2021 the victim disclosed Roberts' crimes to their family and it was reported to the police.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that Roberts had sent the victim inappropriate images of himself via social media and forced her to commit sexual acts on him, before raping her.

Officers recovered messages sent by Roberts to the victim where he said they ‘have to do it again one day’, which was said in relation to the sexual acts. He also suggested they should delete the messages.

When he was arrested and interviewed by officers in November 2021, Roberts repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to the offences but after a short deliberation, the jury found him unanimously guilty of rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape and sexual communication with a child.

Roberts appeared in the dock at Truro Crown Court on 18 April where His Honour Judge Robert Linford sentenced him to eight years in prison. He will also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Distin said: “I would like to take this opportunity to commend the victim for her bravery and immense courage in coming forward to police to report this crime.

“Nothing will take away the trauma that she has been through, but we hope that some reassurance can be offered in knowing that supporting a prosecution has brought this man to justice.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, there is support available. Head to our advice and guidance page for organisations which are there to help you.

“We truly hope that this outcome gives other victims the strength to come forward and report incidents of rape and sexual assault to police and reassures them that we have mechanisms in place to help support victims throughout the process."

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Andy Shortern said: “We welcome today’s sentence, I would like to thank the victim for reporting to us and supporting the investigation.

"This result would not have been possible without the victim’s courage.

“I would also like to praise Detectives from the West Cornwall Public Protection Unit for their tenacity and commitment which has resulted in this dangerous offender being brought to justice."