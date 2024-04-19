The parents of a two-week-old baby will face trial later this year accused of murdering him in hospital.

Daniel Gunter, 25, and Sophie Staddon, 20, are accused of killing baby Brendon Staddon at Yeovil District Hospital in Somerset on 5 March this year.

Both defendants, of no fixed address, have also been charged with causing or allowing Brendon’s death.

The charge alleges “being a member of the same household as and having had frequent contact” with Brendon, they either caused his death or did not protect him from a foreseeable “significant risk of serious physical harm”.

The two appeared before Bristol Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing before Judge William Hart.

Gunter pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. Staddon did not enter pleas to the charges she faces.

The judge fixed a two-week trial before a High Court judge to begin on 11 November and a further hearing was fixed for July.

The defendants were remanded into custody.

