Officers have released an image of a man they believe helped a woman who was allegedly raped in Bristol.

The woman had hurt her ankle earlier and was sitting outside Broughton House on Somerset Street, Redcliffe, in the early hours of Friday 15 March.

A man approached her and offered to help her home, before he carried her to Clarence Road and raped her near Spencer House.

Detectives from Avon and Somerset Police have now released a CCTV image of a man wearing a light-coloured jacket and jeans and carrying a bag, who they believe came to the aid of the distressed woman following the alleged rape.

The CCTV image shows the man walking along Bedminster Parade at about 1.55am, not long after leaving the woman near ASDA Bedminster. The force is looking to speak to the man pictured.

The man is described as wearing a light-coloured jacket and jeans and carrying a bag. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A spokesperson for the force said: "The woman, who is in her forties and white, arrived home in a distressed state and police were called.

"The suspect is described as being in his twenties and white, wearing black clothing with his head and face covered by a scarf.

"The man who helped the woman to ASDA, or anyone else with information which could help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5224066648.

"Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

"The woman has been offered specialist support.

"Help is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent. People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year.

"Visit their website The Bridge - Help after rape and sexual assault (thebridgecanhelp.org.uk) or call 0117 342 6999.

"There are also details of charities and organisations with expertise in supporting victims at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.

"If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via the StreetSafe tool StreetSafe | Police.uk (www.police.uk).

"The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern."