A third person has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the hand during a fight.

Emergency services were called to All Saints Road, Gloucester, shortly after 12:30pm on Tuesday 16 April following a report that a group of men were fighting.

Gloucestershire Police said the injured man, in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with a "serious hand injury".

He has since been discharged but will need continued treatment for his injuries, the force added.

Police said armed officers arrested a man in his 30s, in the same street where the attack happened, at around 11:10am on Thursday 18 April.

Two men in their 20s, previously arrested in connection with the fight, have now been charged.

A 26-year-old man from Gloucester has been charged with violent disorder, possession of an air weapon, possession of a bladed article, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

A 28-year-old man of no fixed abode has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Gloucestershire Police said it is not believed that the incident is linked to an assault in Worcester Street, Gloucester on the evening of Wednesday 17 April.

"We're aware there have been several very visible violent incidents, as well as police activity, in this community this week," Inspector Nick Cook said.

"There will be an increased presence of neighbourhood officers patrolling the Barton and Tredworth area over the next few days and I would ask anyone with concerns to engage with those officers," he added.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage of what happened to contact the force.