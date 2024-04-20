Two men who kicked and punched a 50-year-old father to death in a "brutal and unnecessary" attack outside a pub have been jailed.

Cowin Fuoco-Fisher and James Caswell attacked Stefan Shotton in the early hours of 28 May 2023.

Mr Shotton, who was described as a "great character", was left with "catastrophic injuries" and died in hospital nine days later, police said.

Fuoco-Fisher, aged 26, and Caswell, 29, denied joint-enterprise murder but Fuoco-Fisher was found guilty of murder by a jury following a three-week trial.

Fuoco-Fisher, of Stuart Road, was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 16 years when he appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Friday 19 April.

Caswell was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years.

The court heard the fatal assault in Devonport Road stemmed from an incident that began on the evening of 27 May 2023.

All involved had separately been out drinking in Stoke Village pubs.

The jury was told Fuoco-Fisher had challenged Mr Shotton as he believed his behaviour towards a woman had been inappropriate.

Fuoco-Fisher was subsequently removed from the Masonic Inn after punching Mr Shotton in the face in the pub’s smoking area.

When Mr Shotton later became involved in an altercation outside the Stoke Inn, Fuoco-Fisher crossed the road and assaulted him again.

He repeatedly punched the victim and kicked him once he had fallen to the floor.

Caswell was also seen punching and kicking Mr Shotton.

The victim was able to talk about the assault – naming Fuoco-Fisher to police at the scene – and was taken to hospital by officers.

But his condition then deteriorated, and scans revealed he had suffered a massive bleed on the brain.

Stefan Shotton died on 6 June 2023. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Mr Shotton underwent major surgery in a bid to save his life and was placed into an induced coma, but he died on 6 June 2023.

Both defendants were initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were charged with joint-enterprise murder following Mr Shotton’s death.

Fuoco-Fisher admitted punching Mr Shotton but that it was not with enough force to cause serious injury.

He told detectives Caswell had kneed the victim and said to him he had "split his head right open".

Caswell said in his interview that he had not assaulted Mr Shotton and had tried to act as a peacemaker.

In sentencing the two men, His Honour Judge Robert Linford recognised that both defendants had expressed remorse for their actions on that night but also that they had worked together, with Caswell acting “as the muscle”.

He said they had used “appalling, needless violence” in a joint attack and that they were both responsible for the death.

The family statement said: “We are deeply saddened by the events of that night and after viewing the CCTV and bodycam footage we remain shocked about the behaviour of several key individuals.

“However, we would like to thank the police and Crown Prosecution Service for their diligence in the criminal proceedings and those witnesses who came forward and told the truth in court.

“We would also like to specifically thank the ICU at Derriford for their kindness and best efforts with our father. He will be missed.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Rob Smith, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It was a brutal and unnecessary attack on Stefan Shotton.

“Stefan has been described as a great character who loved his kids and the people around him very much.

“This senseless attack has not only resulted in the tragic death of Stefan but has caused absolute devastation to the lives of his close friends and family.

“I would like to pay tribute to Stefan’s family who have shown great strength throughout the trial process, and I thank them for the support they have given to the police.

“I believe the sentences given reflect the catastrophic consequences of their actions and illustrate that those who choose to use or encourage the use of such significant levels of violence will be held to account and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

