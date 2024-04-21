Somerset fire crews have tackled two large crop fires within 24 hours.

On Friday 19 April afternoon crews from across Somerset called to a fire in Broomfield.

A piece of farm machinery and a 14-acre field were “well alight” when they arrived.

Due to high winds, the fire spread quickly and by the time it was put out around 2.45pm, 70 per cent of the field was damaged.

Crews battled the fire in Broomfield. Credit: Taunton Fire Station

Around the same time on Saturday 20 April, crews were called out to another crop fire, this time in Nailsbourne.

A nine-acre field was well alight.

When the fire was extinguished, 90 per cent of the field was damaged.

According to crews, b oth fires were accidental.