A cyclist has died after a crash involving a van in Wiltshire.

The collision happened on the A4 at around 7.55pm on Sunday 21 April. Emergency services were called to the section of road between Avebury and Calne.

A man in his 30s died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Peugeot Boxer Van, a man in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Wiltshire Police say the road between Cherhill and the Beckhampton roundabout has been closed while inquiries at the scene take place.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 7.55pm, officers were called following a collision between a cyclist and a Peugeot Boxer Van on the A4 between Avebury and Calne.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the cyclist, a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log 251 of yesterday’s date."