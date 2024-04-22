Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Kathy Wardle has been learning more about what locomotive drivers do at Lappa Valley.

A steam railway attraction in Cornwall is looking for a new locomotive driver, a unique job that rarely comes up.

Lappa Valley at St Newlyn East near Newquay attracts 100,000 people each year who come to ride its miniature trains.

The job is described as an ''extremely rare and unique opportunity'' to join the attraction as a Locomotive Driver and Rolling Stock Fitter.

Lappa Valley operates three gauges of railway with a combined fleet of 13 locomotives, with a mix of steam, diesel, petrol and battery powered engines.

Operations Manager Ben Harding told ITV News: ''It's safe to say no two days are the same here.

"You could be driving a steam engine one day, a diesel engine the next and we've got electric locomotives on our smaller railways in the leisure park.

"It was my dream when I was young and I think this could be a dream job for someone.''

Hopeful candidates will need previous railway experience, and some mechanical knowledge.

Other perks of the job include free family entry to Lappa Valley and a discount on national railway services.

Lappa Valley is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, and it says the role is part of its ongoing expansion.

This year the attraction opened a new station for its Newlyn Downs Branch line, and plans to unveil a new frisbee-golf course for this summer season.