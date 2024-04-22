Play Brightcove video

The moment the bus burst into flames was caught on dashcam.

Photographs and dashcam footage have emerged of a bus fire on the A30 in Cornwall on Monday 22 April.

Two fire engines were sent from Bodmin, as well as a water carrier from Liskeard.

The vehicle was near Preeze Cross when it caught fire and a driver travelling behind it caught the incident on dashcam.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the double-decker bus was "well alight" but not carrying any passengers. The driver escaped uninjured.

In a update on their website, the service said: "Firefighters used two hosereel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The crew continued to damp down and check the interior of the bus for fire spread by removing some of the seating."