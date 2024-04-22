A new multi-million-pound cancer centre in Bath will begin treating patients.

The Dyson Cancer Centre at the Royal United Hospital in Bath opened on Monday 22 April.

It cost £50m and is aimed to be a hub of oncology support for half a million people across North East Somerset.

More than 11,000 people donated a total of 10 million pounds towards the centre while a 4 million pound donation came from the James Dyson Foundation and a further one million from the Medlock Charitable Trust.

"By the community, for the community"

Rhiannon Boyd, head of the hospital’s charity RUHX which led the campaign, said: "Many of our supporters have been fundraising for over 10 years for the building.

"It really is an achievement to see what a transformation that £10m has made for this centre.

"This really has been by the community, for the community," she said.

The 22-bed centre has been designed around large windows and with over 100 pieces of art on the theme of “land, water, sky” — including murals of local wildflowers by Somerset artist Natasha Clutterbuck.

The new centre cost £50m Credit: ITV News

A screen above the beds allows people to look out on space, the sea, woodlands, or even pictures they would like to bring from home — all controlled by a panel beside the bed.

RUH lead cancer nurse Ros Helps said: "Some of our patients unfortunately have to stay in hospital for quite some time.

"They now have the ability to access outside space during that time which is going to make such a difference to their general wellbeing while they are in hospital.”

Downstairs in outpatients, the Dyson Cancer Centre has its own dedicated pharmacy for cancer patients with its own consulting room.

The new Medlock Unit features a large open-plan chemotherapy treatment centre, with dedicated power and data points so people can use phones or iPads when in the chemotherapy chair.

The unit also includes individual treatment rooms and facilities for specialist care such as bone marrow procedures.

The centre has 22 beds Credit: ITV News

"It's a place for anyone"

A new entrance, reception, and waiting area just for radiotherapy patients has been built as part of the new centre, separate from the main atrium.

A £1.5m donation from Macmillan Cancer Support funded the establishment of the Macmillan Wellbeing Hub at the centre.

Located right at the front of the new building, Ms Helps said: “It’s a place for anyone affected by cancer. It's not just for patients.”

The government’s New Hospitals Programme put £40m into the Dyson Care Centre, which will also include new facilities for clinical trials and research, nuclear medicine, and diagnostic services using radioactive tracers.

One person who has been using the cancer services at the RUH is Bath local Ali Underhill, aged 45.

"I know how much this facility is needed"

She said: “My cancer can’t be removed by surgery so I’m reliant on systemic drug options to keep the cancer at bay.

“The oncology department is my literal lifeline and I’m there most weeks as my treatment is quite dose-dense.

“The new centre for me represents a fresh new environment to continue my treatment for as long as possible.

“The staff do an amazing job and will now have modern facilities and a much better layout than the current building.

“The new building is also more accessible and as someone who has mobility needs I can’t wait!”

Sir James Dyson said: “Both of my parents died far too young from cancer, so I’ve always tried to support causes that involve treating or researching this terrible disease.

“Bath and the South West desperately needed a new cancer hospital to serve 500,000 people and carry out cutting-edge research — and I was pleased we could continue helping the RUH, after the success of the Dyson Centre for Neonatal Care.”

He added: “In a way, I hope no one has to come to it. But if they do, I hope the Dyson Cancer Centre will be an uplifting place — one filled with light, art, space and views of nature — for patients and their families, as well as the hospital staff who care for them.”