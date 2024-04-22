A driver has been pulled over by police in Wiltshire for having their cruise control set to 100 miles per hour.

Wiltshire Police used a laser speed gun to catch the driver on the M4 on Sunday 21 April.

He admitted to having had his cruise control set to thirty miles per hour over the speed limit.

On X, formerly Twitter, the force's Specialist Operations team said: "Carrying out speed checks on the M4 this morning, the driver admitted to having had his cruise control set to 100mph.

"At least he knows it's accurate.

"Now he will be cruising off to court."

The force's Roads Policing Unit (RPU) will continue with Project Zero in 2024 – a weekly day of action dedicated to targeting drivers committing any of the Fatal Five offences.

These are the offences most likely to contribute to death and serious injury on the county's roads.

They include drink/drug driving, careless driving, driving at excess speed, driving without a seatbelt or using a mobile phone.