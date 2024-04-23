British aid workers 'died from blast injuries' in Gaza, inquest hears

Three British aid workers killed during an Israeli air strike on Gaza died from 'blast injuries', an inquest has heard.

James Kirby, 47, from Street in Somerset, James Henderson, 33, from Falmouth in Cornwall and John Chapman, 57, from Poole in Dorset, died on 1 April in an Israeli air strike.

The inquest heard that initial post-mortem results found all all three men died from blast injuries to their head, chest and limbs.

The friends and families of the three men have paid emotional tributes to them, saying they've been left devastated by their deaths.

The loved ones of former Royal Marine Jim Henderson said the community has been 'shaken' after hearing the news of his passing.

The family and friends of James Kirby from Bristol described him as a "genuine gentleman" who will be sorely missed.

The inquest, at Flax Bourton Coroner's Court, has been adjourned until later in the year.