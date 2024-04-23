The death of a man in a quiet Wiltshire village is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Officers attended a property in Thorne Close, Coombe Bissett, at around 3pm on 4 January following a report that a man in his 50s had been found with serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene.

A post mortem and further tests have now taken place and his death is being treated as non-suspicious.

A woman in her 40s, who was arrested at the time on suspicion of murder and released on bail, has been released with no further action.

Wiltshire Police has shared its thoughts with his family.

His cause of death will be determined by the coroner at the inquest.