Police are investigating after two dogs died suddenly after walking in a Devon village.

It's believed the animals' deaths were caused by ingesting poison while they were on a walk in the Drewsteignton area on 12 April.

Both incidents were reportedly separately to Devon and Cornwall Police.

A spokesperson told ITV News enquiries are ongoing to "understand the full circumstances", surrounding the deaths.

"Anyone with information which may assist us is asked to please contact police on 101 quoting log 300 of 20/4/24", they added.