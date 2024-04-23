Residents' anger after sheltered housing in Somerset set to close

Residents living in sheltered housing in Somerset say they are angry after their provider has told them their home is set to close.

Ivy House is one of two properties owned by Abbeyfield in Wellington and was earmarked for closure in May last year because of rising costs.

Residents were told on Tuesday 23 April in a meeting that efforts to sell it had broken down and there was 'no other option' but to close the home.

The operator said it was committed to helping people find a suitable alternative, but many people living there said they will refuse to leave.

One 97-year-old resident simply told staff they were 'going nowhere'.

Another criticised the operator, claiming it was not 'thinking about people' and instead 'only thinking of money'.

An Abbeyfield spokesperson said: “The decision follows an extensive consultation process, during which we have listened carefully to representations made by residents, relatives and staff and spoken to a variety of stakeholders about the different options available to try and keep the home open and serving its community.

"We have been very proactive in our approach, contacting local authority commissioning teams and other housing providers both locally and nationally. As well as other potentially interested parties.

"Having explored all avenues we regret that despite the home being very much part of the community, we are not able to maintain it as a financial sustainable service that is fit for purpose in the future.

"We are committed to working with you and the relevant authorities to find a suitable home that meets your needs and were you will be happy."