Dozens of people in Bristol have been searching the city's streets in the hope of finding clues to the whereabouts of a missing 23-year-old.

Despite numerous searches for Jack O'Sullivan, including of the River Avon, police say they have found no sign of him over the last eight weeks.

He was last seen in the Cumberland Basin area of the city at around 3.15am after going to a party with his friends in Hotwells.

The law student tried, without luck, to flag taxis to the home he shares with his mother and father in Flax Bourton.

He then attempted to call a friend who was already at the party, but his phone remained active on the Find My Friends app up until 6.44am.

Jack's family previously told ITV News West Country they are in a 'living hell', and are desperate for answers.

The search, involving members of the community, took place near Brunel Bridge on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police is continuing to appeal for anyone who may have been driving in the Cumberland Basin area, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Mr O’Sullivan is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.