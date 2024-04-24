Play Brightcove video

Martha has a new home after being adopted by the firefighter who found her.

A little dog has found her forever home on a Cornish farm after being adopted by a community firefighter.

James Trounson discovered Martha, who is eight years old, while attending a house call with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service near Helston.

She was found beside her owner, who had recently passed away. The dog was initially given the name Piran, before it turned out she was female.

In a Facebook post, the fire service said: "On arrival, the resident was found deceased in the house, with her dog.

"With no immediate next of kin, FF James Trounson has made arrangements to adopt Piran the pup.

"FF Trounson responds mainly for Mullion Community Fire Station and responds for Helston when he’s in the area. Out of tragedy, sometimes there is happiness."

Martha now enjoys days out in the tractor and nights tucked up in bed Credit: James Trounson

Martha was checked by the RSPCA before heading home to live with James, near Cury.

James, a builder, said: "She comes with me everywhere. We already have a collie called Merlin and we were looking for a mate for him.

"We took her home and gave her a good bath."

He added that, because Martha did not like being left alone, she usually joined him in his tractor.

"She's got a complete new life now. She sleeps on the bed at night with Millie the cat."