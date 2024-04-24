A teenager has been sentenced after stabbing a 15-year-old boy and seriously assaulting a 14-year-old boy in separate incidents in Wiltshire.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent after a stabbing in Marlborough on 7 November last year.

The victim was stabbed in the leg in the incident in Isbury Road in Marlborough.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and following local enquiries by officers, the suspect was arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent following an incident on 7 September last year in Noremarsh Park, Royal Wootton Bassett.

He seriously assaulted a 14-year-old boy unprovoked, leaving him with significant facial injuries.

On Tuesday 23 April the defendant appeared at Swindon Crown Court.

He was sentenced to a six-month curfew and banned from entering Royal Wootton Bassett and Marlborough for three months.

He will also be subject to a youth rehabilitation requirement of 91 days of extended activity.