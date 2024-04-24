All traffic is being held on the M4 motorway near Bristol on Wednesday 24 April.

A lorry carrying hay is reported to be on fire, according to the traffic monitoring site Inrix.

The M4 westbound is closed due to blockage between junction 18 for the A46, Bath and Tormarton, to junction 19 for the M32, Bristol.

There are long delays stretching away from the scene.

Credit: National Highways

The latest log from Inrix says: "M4 Westbound closed, severe delays due to lorry fire and smoke blowing across the road from J18 A46 (Bath / Tormarton ) to J19 M32 (Bristol).

"Congestion to routes through Wick as traffic diverts away.

"The road has closed around 16:40 with camera showing traffic coming off at J18 (Bath / Tormarton ) exit slip, traffic has been held around 16:35 which remains trapped, reported the lorry is carrying hay."

Pictures from the scene

National Highways said on X, formerly known as Twitter: " Traffic is currently held westbound #M4 J18 to #J19 (#M32)."This is due to a lorry fire. The fire service is on scene dealing and National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management. Expect long delays."

Diversion in place

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the below diversion, which is not symbol led:

Exit the M4 at J18 onto the A46 headed southbound and continue for approx. 3.5 miles.

At the A420/A46 junction, take the A420 headed westbound and continue for approx. 5 miles.

At the A4174/A420 junction, take the A4174 headed northbound and continue for approx. 5.5 miles to the M32 J1 roundabout.

Take the M32 northbound and re-join the M4 at J19.

Updates to follow.