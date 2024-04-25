Four men deny attacking NHS worker hit by car while walking to bus stop

Four men have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to inflict grievous bodily harm on an NHS worker who was hit by a car as he walked to a bus stop outside Southmead Hospital.

Phillip Adams, 26, Patrick James, 22, Jordan McCarthy, 22, and Daniel Whereatt, 50, are accused of conspiring together to “unlawfully and maliciously” inflict grievous bodily harm to Katungua Tjitendero, 25.

Mr Tjitendero, a musician who performs as KDogg KT, was left with serious injuries shortly after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on 22 July, 2020.

He suffered a broken leg and nose, and extensive facial injuries in the alleged attack in Monks Park Avenue in the Horfield area.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 25 April.

They are accused of conspiring together to unlawfully and maliciously inflict grievous bodily harm to Mr Tjitendero on 22 July, 2020.

Judge Moira Macmillan told them: “Following your pleas entered today, your case is now going to be adjourned for trial starting on 2 September.

“You are going to be released on bail. Any conditions which were applied to your bail previously will continue to apply.”

The trial, expected to last four weeks, will take place at Bristol Crown Court on 2 September, 2024.