A marina manager has said he is "amazed" after a swan built a nest on a jet ski pod.

The bird, which has been nicknamed Swan Jovi, created the nest in Torquay Marina earlier this week.

Martyn Sherratt, Marina Manager at Torquay Marina, said it is the first time he has seen a swan build a nest in the marina.

"I've been working here for 14 years now, and it's never happened before," he said. "I assumed swans would find a nice secluded place to lay their eggs - it amazed me that they chose a pod in Torquay Marina to start that creation."

"It's quite nice to think that it feels safe in that area," he added.

The swan has laid four eggs since building the nest. Credit: Torquay Marina

Mr Sherrat said staff decided to give their "newest berth holder" a nickname to welcome her to Torquay Marina.

"We couldn't decide on a name," he explained. "I just love Bon Jovi, so in the end I thought, why not 'Swan Jovi'?"

Since creating her nest, the swan has laid four eggs and "seems to be in good spirits."

The swan has built a nest on a jet ski pod in Torquay Marina. Credit: Torquay Marina

Mr Sherrat said staff are doing all they can "to make sure she's safe."

"We're providing her with fresh water and some sustenance, and we've barred off the area to avoid disruption," he explained.

He added staff are "keeping an eye on the swan" and the advice from charities and vets was to "let her be."