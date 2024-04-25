A 29-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with a number of offences, including stalking and making threats to kill.

Daniel Kellaway, of no fixed address, was arrested in Castle Cary on Monday 22 April.

He has since been charged with four offences.

They are stalking, harassment, threats to kill, and threats to commit criminal damage.

Kellaway appeared before magistrates in Yeovil on Wednesday 24 April where he was remanded.

His next hearing is due to take place at Taunton Crown Court on Tuesday 28 May.