A woman has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Gloucester.

Police were called to a property on London Road at 2:35pm on Thursday 25 April.

Officers found a man in his thirties had sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment.

A 40-year-old woman from Gloucester has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. She remains in custody.

Officers remain at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking who was in the area at the time or witnessed what happened to complete an online form and quote incident 257 of 25 April.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.