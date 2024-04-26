A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Cornwall.

The fatal collision happened at Penpillick Hill, on the A390 near St Austell, shortly before 5pm on Thursday 25 April.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta.

They say the pedestrian, a five-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. They are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

His next of kin have been informed. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the scene. It reopened at around 12.40am on Friday 26 April.

Sergeant Phil Brown, of the serious collisions investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family following this tragic incident.

"They are being supported by specialist officers. We would like to thank those members of public who stopped to help at the scene.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and we would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log 547 of 25/04/24.