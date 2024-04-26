Somerset Council has apologised after claims one of its tenants supplied weapons to the Israeli military, saying they are "factually incorrect".

It follows attacks on the council's headquarters by activists calling on the authority to sever ties with Elbit Systems. On three occasions activists threw paint at the council's offices in Taunton.

Elbit Systems UK, which rents a council-owned property at 600 Aztec West, is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd, a military technology company based in Israel.

Elbit Systems Ltd has been awarded contracts to provide weapons and equipment to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, according to its website which also says it is a 'leading supplier to the IDF'.

On Tuesday 23 April, Somerset Council said they voted on a motion regarding a commercial investment property it owns at 600 Aztec West.

That motion included a statement that “the tenant Elbit UK [is] a major UK based provider of weapons to the Israeli Defence Forces, used in the current Gaza catastrophe“.

On Friday 26 April, Somerset Council issued a press release retracting that statement.

It said: "Elbit Systems UK Limited have contacted us to say this is factually incorrect and they do not supply weapons or military equipment to the Israeli Defence Forces or the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

"The Council would like to apologise and withdraw the statement that Elbit Systems UK Limited supplies military equipment to the Israeli Defence Forces or the Israeli Ministry of Defence."