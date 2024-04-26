Play Brightcove video

Firefighters are at the scene of the blaze in London Apprentice.

A popular restaurant has been badly damaged after a fire broke out in the kitchens.

Cornwall Fire Service was called to the Kingswood Bar and Restaurant in London Apprentice, near St Austell, just before 2am on Friday 25 April.

Crews from St Austell, Truro, Mevagissey, Launceston, St Dennis, Fowey, Perranporth and Lostwithiel were deployed to the scene of the blaze.

Pictures from the scene show the extent of the damage caused by the fire, with firefighters continuing to monitor the situation throughout the day.

The incident has been causing some disruption in the area, with the road to Mevagissey and Gorran closing due to the fire.

Messages of support have also been shared on social media.

The Fishermens Chippy in Mevagissey wrote on their Facebook page: "Our thoughts go out to our friends at Kingswood Bar and Restaurant in London Apprentice, who sadly suffered a major fire last night.

"It has been a much cherished fixture in the local community since it opened, and we wish them all the very best as they deal with this devastating event."