A dove that is extinct in the wild has hatched at Paignton Zoo in Devon.

The Socorro Dove, native to Socorro Island off the west coast of Mexico, hasn’t been seen in the wild since 1972.

Due to hunting, human development and invasive predators, the birds now only exist in zoos.

Paignton Zoo is part of the EAZA European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) breeding programme for the Socorro dove.

Pete Smallbones, Paignton Zoo curator of birds, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to have successfully raised another one of these precious birds. The chick is fully fledged – meaning that it can now fly – and can be seen in the Cottage Aviary, near to the red pandas.”