Thousands of people have been tasting some of the best food and drink in the West Country at the annual Porthleven Food Festival.

The event, near Helston, attracts around 30,000 foodies each year, who come to visit stalls dotted around the picturesque harbour town.

Chef and festival founder Jude Kereama runs two restaurants in Porthleven. He says the event is all about showcasing the region.

Jude told ITV News: "It's now 16 years of the food festival and we're really proud of how it's grown over the years. The festival was always about community and about promoting local produce, local chefs and also putting Porthleven on the foodie map."

The festival also includes live chef demonstrations in a marquee on Harbour Head. This year's line up includes Adam Handling, Chris Eden and Jack Stein.

Food producers including Vicky's Bread, Saint Sithney Gin and Penny's Pies have all brought their produce to the event. For some the festival is also an opportunity to bring their restaurant to a wider audience.

Chef Angus Bell Credit: ITV News

The owner of Falmouth-based 'Restaurant Mine', Angus Bell has brought his food stall specialising in crab fritters to the festival for the first time this year.

He told ITV News: "Myself and my wife opened the restaurant four years ago. We recently expanded the restaurant, which gives us the capacity to do this. We were also recently included in the Michelin Guide, which we're really excited about."

The three day festival concludes on Sunday 28th April with entertainment running throughout the day and evening.

The line up includes performances from Cornish musicians Holly Turton, True Foxes and Will Keating, plus the Comedy Roast with Cornish comedian and radio host Johnny Cowling.