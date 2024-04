Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a 'vulnerable' 16-year-old from Bristol.

Jayden is 6ft tall and of mixed Black heritage, police say.

He has braided hair and was last seen wearing a navy hoody and black trainers.

Officers added that he uses public transport and may have travelled to Taunton.

Anyone who sees the teenager is asked to call 999, quoting reference 5224107910.