Bristol Pride has announced that 80s legends The Human League will headline this year's festival, on its 15th anniversary.

The pop stars are known for hits like Together in Electric Dreams, Love Action and Don't You Want Me - the biggest selling hit of 1981.

They will headline Saturday 13 July and promise to close the main stage "in style" on the Downs, ahead of their Generations Tour across Europe later this year.

The Brit Award-winning band have released nine studio albums, earning six top 20 albums, 13 top 20 singles in the UK, and have sold more than 20 million records.

Alongside The Human League, organisers have released the rest of the main stage line-up.

The Human League performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2009 Credit: PA

It includes dance star Georgia, 90s legend Rozalla, MantarayBryn, synth band CatBear, Basement Jaxx singer and Ronnie Scott's resident Vula Malinga.

Sing Out Bristol, Swedish pop royalty Charlotte Perrelli, and BBC Project Ikon winner, Dylan and The Moon will also be performing.

Claire Richards from Steps and global icons Ladytron round out the line-up for 2024.

Bristol Pride Day, which celebrates the city's LGBTQ+ community, remains a donation entry festival.

However, Supporter Wristbands for this year’s festival are already available online and are on sale from £9.

These support the event's future and also offer rewards like free bus travel for Pride Day, 50p off bar prices at the festival, quick festival access and discounts or freebies with onsite food traders.