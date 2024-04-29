A man has died and another has been left with suspected life-changing injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Devon.

E mergency services were called to A3122 Halwell Cross, near Totnes at around 9:30pm on Friday 26 April, after a crash involving a black Seat Leon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said two passengers from the vehicle were taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.

One of the injured men, aged in his 30s, died the following day.

T he second passenger, in his 20s, sustained "suspected life-changing injuries," police said.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said h e has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue, they added.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.