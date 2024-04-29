A fifth person has been arrested after an unusually strong batch of heroin circulated across North Devon.

One man died as a result of taking the substance on Friday, while a second man in his 40s, from South Molton, who had earlier been admitted to hospital, died late on Saturday.

Both deaths are believed to be as a result of taking the same substance which circulated across Westward Ho!, Bideford and Barnstaple, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

At around 5pm on Friday 26 April, police and partner agencies became aware of what was locally thought to be an unusual batch of heroin.

Emergency service partners declared a major incident due to a number people requiring medical treatment over a short period of time.

This was stood down on Saturday morning, but a total of 10 people were admitted to North Devon District Hospital for treatment.

Of those, one person remains in hospital on unrelated matters.

Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a controlled substance on Saturday 27 April.

A fifth person, a man, was arrested on the same grounds on Sunday 28 April.

All five have now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

North and West Devon local policing area commander Superintendent Toby Davies said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances around the deaths of the two men and the others who were admitted to hospital, as a result of taking this substance.

“We believe there is no wider threat to the community and that the substance found on Friday has been contained.

“Tests continue to be carried out to ascertain what the substance is, but it is suspected that it is a substance which users will find causes more serious effects than heroin which they might usually use.

“Health partners are continuing to work with local drug users in a bid to safeguard them as much as possible, but we would continue to urge any users to exercise extreme caution.

“Advice remains that if you feel you are suffering an adverse reaction or are in the company of someone in a need of urgent medical attention, call 999 for appropriate care and help.”

